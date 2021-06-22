Neurodiverse people largely ignored by recruiters

PETALING JAYA: There is a pool of potentially skillful and dedicated workers waiting to be tapped. However, employers have largely avoided them because of their neurological conditions.

This neurologically diverse group, usually referred to as neurodiverse people, are born with autism, Asperger’s syndrome, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or dyslexia.

While employers fear such conditions could hamper work or cause disruption at workplaces, experts say neurodiverse workers can bring a host of benefits to companies.

According to a recently released report by Hays, a company specialising in recruitment worldwide, such workers foster greater diversity and inclusiveness to bring success in businesses.

Autism Europe, an international association focused on advancing the rights of autistic people, said neurodiverse employees are predisposed to displaying higher levels of concentration, have detailed factual knowledge or technical skills and excel at repetitive tasks.

A 2019 report by Ernst & Young indicated that people with dyslexia often displayed the most in-demand skills for the workforce of the future, namely leadership, creativity and initiation.

However, all these qualities are largely ignored by or unknown to employers. Gem and Bread, a special needs support group, attributes this to a lack of awareness.

Its co-founder, Teresa Tan, said that while such workers generally have high levels of concentration, they are also more likely to become too focused at times, completely removing themselves mentally from their surroundings.

It is important to understand that each neurodiverse individual is unique in his own way and may perform a task in a manner different from others, she told theSun.

Tan said opportunities for employment for neurodiverse individuals can still be enhanced by first putting them through a more personalised and focused

job-training programme.

“Here, they can pick up specific skills in areas that they may be interested in.”

Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association founder and president Anita Abu Bakar said employers do not have the resources to dedicate staff to teach Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) workers how to perform certain tasks.

“In such a situation, a supported work model of competitive employment is recommended for individuals with ASD. It has been proven to help them to sustain jobs and be in a competitive work environment.”

Anita said there is more that employers can do to create programmes for those with ASD and other special needs “so that all are given equal opportunities”.

Malaysian Employers Federation president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the country’s education system has yet to develop a standardised module for dyslexia classes at its public schools and there are limited intervention programmes for children with the condition.