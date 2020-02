BY ALL accounts, the fight should have ended more than three years ago for Mandy Lee Fei Mien (pix).

The cancer had ravaged her immune system, apart from taking hold of her heart and lungs. Still only in her 20s, she was given less than two months to live.

“No one expected me to get out of the hospital alive,” she said.

But against all odds, she pulled through.

Lee is not out of the woods yet. Nonetheless, she now sees a ray of hope and has even lined up some ambitious plans for the days ahead.

“I was only 21 when I was diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the immune system,” she told theSun as she recounted her remarkable journey.

That was in 2014, when she was still pursuing her medical studies at Xi’an Jiaotong University in China. Naturally, her academic pursuit came to a halt.

Lee recalled taking the news very well.

“I was ready to jump right in to start my treatment. I knew that I had what it takes to beat cancer.”

But she was wrong. Several cycles of chemotherapy later, she was told that the cancer cells had developed a resistance to the drugs. It was then decided that she should take a break from medical school.

By 2016, the cancer had spread to her neck and lungs and she was given less than two months to live.

It was suggested that she be sent to a hospice for palliative care.

“It was unbearably painful and I felt paralysed,” she said.

Her parents refused to accept the grim prognosis and after much pleading, the doctors agreed to start her on a new treatment regiment, but it did not help.

Miraculously, she pulled through.

But more bad news was to come.

Lee was told in November last year that the cancer had spread to her heart and lungs and that the location of the tumour made it impossible for doctors to remove it surgically.

By then, she had used up all her allowance for chemotherapy or radiation.

Early this week, she started on an integrative oncology treatment – her last and only hope – in Thailand.

But the cost of the treatment is prohibitive.

Lee said it would likely cost RM1.2 million, and to underwrite the cost of the treatment, she has launched a crowd-funding effort online.

Even as she continues with her battle against cancer, Lee is already making plans for some enterprising projects.

To pass the time at home, she bakes sugar-free and gluten-free cheesecakes.

“My cancer buddies and friends have been buying these cakes from me.”

Lee dreams of opening a bakery one day, and it will serve only healthy vegan food.

She also plans to go back to university and aspires to be a health and cancer advocate by publishing a book about her battle.

“Perhaps I can also launch a podcast and go on a TEDtalk too.

“The possibilities are endless.”

Lee could have given up, just like everyone else had given up on her.

But, as she put it, an intense desire to keep going will help you overcome your fears, and push you through the hardship, pain and suffering.

Anyone who wishes to contribute to Lee’s treatment may visit: https://give.asia/campaign/help-mandy-lee-fight-against-aggressive-cancer-7829