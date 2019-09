KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians should never allow the harmonious relations among the various races to be threatened by racial polarisation, which remains a serious issue in the country.

In stating this, Malaysia Unity Foundation trustee, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix) said the need to strengthen social harmony and unity had become more important now than ever, adding the issue could lead to racial discord and lack of understanding among the community.

“Malaysians must oppose religious bigotry and racial extremism and instead stand up for moderation. They must give serious attention to the concept of unity and togetherness based on noble values and integrity taught by all religions,“ he said in his Malaysia Day message, today.

According to Lee, Malaysia’s diversity is an asset that the nation should be proud of and everyone could see the advantages and the beauty of diversity in this country.

“Malaysians in the Peninsular should learn from those in Sabah and Sarawak on how to live in harmony while Malaysians in both states must continue to support the country’s social integration so that sustainable progress could continue for everyone’s benefit,“ the prominent social activist said.

Lee said history had proven that Malaysia was able to overcome any challenge if its people were united.

“We must renew our sense of love for the nation and help support the country’s resolution to bolster its identity in the international area. As we celebrate Malaysia Day tomorrow all Malaysians must join hands to make the country more united and prosperous,“ he added.

The national-level Malaysia Day celebration themed ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku, Malaysia Bersih’ would be held tomorrow at Stadium Perpaduan, Kuching, Sarawak.

Held for the first time in Sarawak since the Pakatan Harapan government led the Federal Government in May 2018, the celebration would be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. - Bernama