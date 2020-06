KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia will launch an unlimited pass to stimulate and revitalise Malaysia’s domestic tourism in support of the government’s effort, following the announcement that domestic travel in Malaysia will resume today.

Chief executive officer of AirAsia Malaysia Riad Asmat said the AirAsia unlimited pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia, priced at RM399 nett, is available to all Malaysia-based AirAsia BIG Members to purchase on airasia.com/deals or AirAsia mobile app (under the Deals Tab) from June 11 to 13, 2020.

“Buy now and travel later where flights can be redeemed for travel from June 25, 2020 up to March 31, 2021,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the offer will cover 16 amazing destinations namely, Alor Star, Langkawi, Penang, Ipoh, Johor Baru, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Baru, Kuala Terengganu, Kuching, Miri, Bintulu, Sibu, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Labuan.

“We welcome the reopening of domestic travel following the government’s recent announcement on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), along with incentives such as the RM1,000 income tax relief for domestic tourism expenses up till December 2021.”

Meanwhile, he said AirAsia look forward to working together with all tourism stakeholders from hoteliers to travel agents to achieve this objective.

“For AirAsia, the Unlimited Pass is our key offering for guests to redeem unlimited flights within our domestic network across 16 destinations.

“By travelling domestically, we can all support the local communities and contribute to rebuilding our economy. As travel reopens we ask for the cooperation and understanding of our valued guests - please remember to practise high personal hygiene and wear a mask,“ he added.

He said, flights redeemed with the unlimited pass are subject to government taxes and fees, add ons and other applicable charges, flight bookings must be made at least 14 days before departure, embargo period and other terms and conditions apply.

