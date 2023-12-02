New Ambassador to Indonesia to report in Jakarta end of Feb, early March

JAKARTA: Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin @ Syed Hussin (pix), Malaysia’s new Ambassador to Indonesia, is expected to arrive and begin his official tour of duty here by the end of this month or early March.

Syed Md Hasrin, who will fill the position that has been vacant for almost two years, served in numerous countries, including Indonesia, as deputy chief of mission from 2010 to 2013, according to Chargé d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq.

He most recently served as Malaysia’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

“We will inform the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of his presence in Jakarta so that a date will be determined for the handover of the appointment letter to President Joko Widodo,“ said Adlan.

He was met at the Chinese New Year celebration event, hosted by Malaysia Chambers Jakarta (MCJ) on Saturday.

Syed Md Hasrin will be briefed by 11 central government agencies on the activities and substantive focus carried out here as soon as he lands in Jakarta, according to Adlan.

The workforce, enhancing collaboration between the two nations in the palm oil industry, unresolved disputes surrounding maritime demarcation, and other topics will be given priority.

On the appointment of Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to ASEAN in Jakarta following the vacancy for almost a year, he indicated the announcement would be made shortly.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir would soon accredit the career diplomat, he added, adding that the name is already known.

Earlier in his speech at the event, Adlan said “we had a very good start to 2023,” and thanked MCJ for organising diaspora dinners and joining engagements with visiting ministers since January.

“We had the visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim early this year and then we had the visit of Foreign Minister followed by the visit of Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof,” he said. - Bernama