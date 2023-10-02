New army camp soon in Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu: Tok Mat

SANDAKAN: An army camp will be built in Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu at a cost of RM646.15 million in the near future, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

He said an infantry battalion and several units of the 13th Infantry Brigade will be based there to increase the level of capability and preparedness of the Army in dealing with current threats, as well as strengthen security levels on Sabah’s east coast.

“The plan is to set up another brigade on the eastern field and we will also build a new camp. There are now two brigades. With three brigades, it will be a complete operational division,” he told reporters at the end of his visit to Sabah’s east coast here today.

Mohamad said continuous efforts to increase alertness and strengthen defence cooperation between the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the local population were being carried out comprehensively and sustainably.

He said the presence of military control posts as well as a new military camp that will be equipped with various facilities in the area will give the community confidence and trust in the ATM and the country.

Mohamad also inspected the Kampung Tanduo Post, which was set up following an incursion by insurgents 10 years ago, to ensure that the government’s efforts to monitor bad elements and incidences such as the Tanduo incident do not recur.

“Looking at the facilities available at Kampung Tanduo Post, a comprehensive defence concept that involves the participation of the government and the community can be realised,” he said.

He also inspected the military post on Pulau Berhala, including the 3R School (reading, writing and arithmetic), which is an ATM initiative through the ‘Jiwa Murni’ project since 2009, and the post on Jambongan Island before leaving for Kuala Lumpur via Sandakan.

In a separate development, Mohamad said the Army will send a 60-man squad to Turkiye in a few days at the request of its government to assist in the search and rescue operations following the deadly earthquake that hit the country four days ago. - Bernama