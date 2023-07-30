New battery powered solar system to be introduced for BELB - Zahid

KOTA KINABALU: A new system to provide electricity supply to rural and interiors using a new lithium-ion type battery powered solar system, just like Electric Vehicles (EV), will be introduced to ensure a longer duration of power supply compared with the old batteries used.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said though the Rural Electricity Supply (BELB) Programme in Sabah and Sarawak has been using battery-powered solar power, there were problems involving maintenance and replacement of batteries.

The programme comes under the responsibility of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKLW), and are tasked to improve the well being of rural residents comprehensively and effectively by developing physical infrastructure and providing extensive basic amenities to rural citizens

“When the programme was carried out, the supply of batteries was awarded to only one source (supplier) but the areas involved in Sabah and Sarawak is vast. Therefore, it is not practical and time taken for delivery of replacement batteries was long.

“As a result, areas using battery-powered solar system faced ‘dark nights’ for long durations. Therefore, with the availability of the new technology, the batteries would last longer and the maintenance as well as supply of batteries has been awarded to a number of suppliers, not just one,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Asia Pacific Youth Summit 4.0, here today in the presence of Entrepreneurs Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

The Deputy Prime Minister was commenting on reports that Sabah will become the second pilot project after Selangor under the BELB mega solar power installation programme initiated under the Pelan Hala Tuju Peralihan Tenaga Negara (NETR) Phase 1.

Meanwhile, asked about the government’s target to eradicate poverty in the country, especially rural areas, he said the ministry has various programmes to assist efforts undertaken to overcome poverty.

“WE know that the poverty line is for those earning RM2,250 (B40) and it was reported that 130,000 households are under the hardcore poor statistics in the country,” he said. -Bernama