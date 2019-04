PUTRAJAYA: The use of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, and vaping devices will soon be regulated under new legislation that is being drafted by the Health Ministry.

According to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, the draft is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

Among others, the new legislation will include penalties for unlawful use or consumption of such products, Dzulkefly told a press conference after launching the World Health Day celebrations today.

Cigarettes and other similar products such as cigarillos and cigars are now regulated under the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations (CTPR) 2004 as well as the Poisons Act 1952, with the latter relating to the use of products containing nicotine.

The new regulations could put vaping liquids in the same category as products containing nicotine.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye told theSun that all tobacco products would eventually be covered under a single legislation.

“This will put cigarettes, e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn (HNB) devices and vapes under one umbrella,“ he said.

Tobacco companies also want the government to introduce “clear regulations” to govern the use of such products.

theSun reported today that industry players were of the view that the CTPR did not adequately cover the marketing of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTP).

In an immediate response, Ipoh-based medical practitioner Datuk Dr Sharil Cik Mat lauded the government for the initiative, given the risk factors to health associated with smoking. “Smoking contributes to the high rate of lung cancer,“ he said.

“Children must also be educated on the hazards of smoking as some may develop the habit as they grow older,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly confirmed the prohibition, under the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2008, against smoking in restaurants and eateries will be enforced as planned in July.