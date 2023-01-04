New bill to regulate smoking products to be tabled in May: Dr Zaliha

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) will table a new bill that seeks to regulate all smoking products, including smoking materials containing nicotine used for smoking purposes.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said the ministry targets the bill to be expedited and tabled during the parliamentary session in May.

“The new bill is to ensure there is comprehensive control over nicotine preparations or gels containing nicotine in the liquids used in electronic cigarettes or vape,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Zaliha said engagement sessions on policies for the new bill include allocations for the Generational Endgame plan for all stakeholders, non-governmental organisations, professional bodies and other relevant organisations.

She said the MoH seriously takes note of the concerns, reactions and feedback received via the media over the decision to exempt liquid preparations or gels containing nicotine for the purpose of smoking using electronic cigarettes or electronic vaporisation devices from control of the Poisons Act 1952.

Dr Zaliha said the exemption was in line with the decision as tabled in Budget 2023 on Feb 24 that the government will impose excise duty on liquid or gel products containing nicotine used for electronic cigarettes and vaping.

Following this, liquid or gel preparations containing nicotine for the purpose of smoking using electronic cigarettes or electronic vaporisation devices will be subject to excise duty and controlled under the Excise Act 1976.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said the MoH will intensify advocacy campaigns to raise awareness of the dangers of smoking, including the use of electronic cigarettes or vaping through the Generational Endgame Anti-Smoking Plan (GEGAR).

This will be done by continuing its smoking prevention programmes and smoking cessation interventions in schools and institutions of higher learning through collaborations with the Education Ministry, the Higher Education Ministry, Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswazah, the Malaysian Youth Council and related non-governmental organisations. - Bernama