SEREMBAN: The tabling of a White Paper on the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) in Parliament on Wednesday will, among others, propose a new business model for the management of Felda farms and guaranteed welfare aid for the settlers.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said a draft of the White Paper had been tabled at the Cabinet meeting last Friday.

“The discussion was not just to review the financial crunch faced by Felda, but also steps to be taken to ensure the future of the settlers,” he told reporters after attending the Pakatan Harapan talks here yesterday in conjunction with the April 13 Rantau state by-election.

Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, said the White Paper was important to reveal the actual financial situation in Felda, based on forensic audit conducted by an independent professional auditing firm.

He said the settlers needed to know that the previous management of Felda was insincere, irresponsible and veered far away from the original objective of its formation.

Meanwhile, in another development, Azmin questioned the move by Umno Youth in demanding the government to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate allegations and wrongdoings in the management of Tabung Haji when the problem actually cropped up during Barisan Nasional’s reign.

“Misappropriation of funds in Tabung Haji was admonished by Bank Negara before this ... Why didn’t Umno Youth make noise and demand for the setting up of the RCI then?” he said. — Bernama