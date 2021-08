KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) has the distinction of being appointed as Works Minister by three different administrations.

This was following his appointment as Senior Works Minister in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s new Cabinet today. Fadillah, 57, had headed the Works Ministry twice before.

Fadillah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Petra Jaya, first held the Works Minister post in the Barisan Nasional government from 2013 to 2018, and then served as Senior Works Minister in the Perikatan Nasional government from March 9, 2020 to Aug 16 this year.

He was Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation in 2008.

It was during his time as Works Minister that the 1,089-kilometre Pan Borneo Highway project spanning Sabah and Sarawak was implemented in 2015.

The chief whip of Gabungan Parti Sarawak is also seen as continuing the legacy of his late father Yusof Merais, who was an activist in Sarawak during the British colonial rule in 1946.

Fadillah’s foray into politics began when he became a PBB member in 1989, three years after he had obtained a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Malaya.

The father of five successfully contested in the Petra Jaya parliamentary seat for the first time in the 11th General Election (GE) in 2004, and went on to retain the seat in GE12, GE13 and GE14.- Bernama