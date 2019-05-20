New CAP and SAM president to be named soon

GEORGE TOWN: The new president of the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) and its sister organisation, Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) will be announced after the society holds its full council meeting soon.

CAP vice-president Mohideen Abdul Kader said that the decision can only be made after the full council meets to endorse the candidate.

CAP, the oldest non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Malaysia, was formed in 1969 and from the start was under the leadership of S. M. Mohamed Idris, who passed away on Friday due to old age. He was 92.

Mohideen, who is Idris’ younger brother, said that CAP’s struggle would continue, especially on trying to convince the state government to call off the Penang Transport Master Plan.

CAP’s co-founder Datuk Anwar Fazal said that Idris’ legacy would be preserved as there was much reference material left behind for the younger generation to take up the causes of championing consumer rights, environmental protection and eradicating profiteering.

Anwar said that there were also efforts to reach out to the young to carry on with the struggle which made Idris a legend in civil society circles.

He also said there was a huge archive left behind for those keen on taking up research on contentious issues such as pollution and toxins.