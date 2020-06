THE projection for most businesses, if not all, is grim. A tedious road to recovery awaits them as the protracted uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic has brought business activity almost to a standstill.

With businesses faced with such unprecedented challenges, companies are reinventing themselves to get back on the road to viability first before seeking profits again.

Those offering products and services are revamping their marketing business models to stay ahead of the game in the “new normal”.

How the pandemic has changed the way the masses consume their products and services will alter the way they operate. Sectors that have been dependent on footfalls will need to look at ways to attract customers.

More innovative outlets have introduced online browsing for customers with the hope of drawing human traffic. The push and pull factors have changed and so must the approach.

With cost of operation rising, downsizing of operations is inevitable. Unkind as it may be, the current and coming situations don’t allow true performers to continue carrying the weight of deadwoods in any organisation.

Going beyond customers, companies could also look at how their supply chain is structured with lower capital tie-up.

This can be achieved by prioritising the list of orders, having good inventory management, and getting the metrics on inventory turnover right.

Restaurants that have reopened for dine-in after the conditional control movement order (CMCO) are now operating with a smaller waiting team. Some have incorporated artificial intelligence with voice or smartphone ordering and even food serving.

This not only makes business sense, but also reduces customer-staff interaction which is necessary as long we have not found a vaccine for Covid-19.

Going further, some companies have done away with their own department to transport goods as delivery services in the country have matured and proven to be highly reliable.

The adoption of automation according to Industrial Revolution 4.0 is inevitable as there is really no place for cheaper labour in the new normal.

Changes are inevitable whatever sector we may be in.

Inability to adapt to the latest developments and reconfigure our business model will definitely lead to failure.

Read this story on our iPaper:

New challenge for businesses – shape up or ship out