New cluster found, 14 Covid-19 cases recorded

PETALING JAYA: There were 14 new Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm yesterday, bringing the total of positive cases in the country to 9,354.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) in his media briefing today said of the 14, five were imported cases involving returnees from Ukraine, Pakistan and Indonesia.

The foreign cases detected in Selangor were from Ukraine and Pakistan. The Sabah cases were from the Philippines.

The remaining nine new infections were through local transmission where five are Malaysians and another four cases are among foreigners.

“Five new positive cases among Malaysians were reported in Kedah where one case was from Tawar cluster, one case from Telaga cluster and another three were from a new active cluster named Benteng Lahad Datu in Sabah,“ he said.

Noor Hisham said the other four new cases among the foreigners also belonged to the new cluster.

He said the new cluster has been identified through screenings conducted for the new detainees in the lockup at (IPD) Lahad Datu District police headquarters.

“Of 50 detainees that had been screened on Aug 28, seven were tested positive and another 43 were negative. The positive cases involving six illegal immigrants (PATI) and one Malaysian to date and all of these cases were asymptomatic and currently being treated at Lahad Datu Hospital,“ he said.