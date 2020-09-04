New cluster in Semenyih, Selangor

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) has identified a new Covid-19 cluster in Selangor detected at the Semenyih immigration detention depot.

It involves a foreign detainee and two Malaysian immigration officers.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement issued today that the detainee who was scheduled for deportation to the country of origin tested positive through a screening test on Aug 27.

To date, there are three cases under this new cluster named the DTI Semenyih 2.

Thr two immigration officers had history of escorting the index case to a clinic for the virus screening.

The MoH is still investigating the source of infection and active case detection and close contact screenings of the index case is still ongoing.

“As of Sept 4, a total of 269 individuals were screened where 265 were screened in Selangor, and the remaining four in Negeri Sembilan,“ he said in a statement today.

The country reported 11 new Covid-19 cases , bringing the national tally to 9,354.

Out of the 11 new cases reported today, seven were imported cases involving five foreigners and two Malaysians.

The remaining four cases were through local transmissions involving three Malaysians and one foreigner who is a detainee held at the Beranang temporary detention centre in Selangor who was scheduled to sent back to the country of origin.

The three Malaysians who tested positive today were detected in Kedah under the Telaga cluster where to date there are eight positive cases reported.

A total of four cases are being treated in the intensive care unit where three patients require ventilator assistance.

No new deaths were reported today and therefore the death toll remains at 128.

The active cases stand at 165 cases which brings the total number of active infections to 9,385.