New Covid-19 cases breached 11,000 mark

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 11,034 new Covid-19 cases today.

In a Twitter post, health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,925,254.

The fresh infections today are the highest since Oct 1 last year.

It is also the second consecutive day where fresh infections were in the five digits since October last year.

The Health Ministry will only publish today’s breakdown of new cases by states after midnight on its CovidNow portal.