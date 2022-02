PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 9,117 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, almost 30 per cent more cases than the 7,234 reported yesterday.

The fresh infections are the highest in 120 days, since Oct 8, 2021, last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,904,131.