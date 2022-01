PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 5,522 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from the 5,439 cases reported yesterday.

It is the second day in a row that the number of cases has breached the 5,000 mark, and the fourth day in a row that cases have increased.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,855,930.