KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia have dropped further to 17,236 today from 18,688 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a post on Twitter, he said this brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 1,279,776.

Selangor remained the state with the most daily infections at 5,740, followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,567), Kedah (1,328), Johor (1,232), Sabah (1,247) and Negeri Sembilan (1,215).

Perak had 935 cases, Kelantan (914), Penang (908), Pahang (604), Sarawak (589), Terengganu (501), Melaka (360), Putrajaya (66), Perlis (22) and Labuan (eight).

Yesterday, new cases also recorded a drop but the number of deaths shot to a record high of 360 since the pandemic hit the country early last year.-Bernama