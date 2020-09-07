New Covid-19 cases jump to 62 today - Health DG

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 situation has taken a turn for the worse. A total of 62 new cases were reported as of noon today, the highest number of daily infections in several weeks.

This brings the total number of active cases to 207. Prior to this, the highest number of new cases per day was 43, recorded on June 14.

The highest number of new cases per day was 315, reported on March 16, just two days before the movement control order was enforced.

The additional 62 cases brings the national tally to 9,459.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said 56 were through local transmissions and the rest were imported cases.

Of the 56 cases, 30 are Malaysians and remaining 26 are foreigners.

Of the six imported cases, two each came from Turkey and Bangladesh and one each from Indonesia and Egypt.

“With a total of 11 active clusters, the Lahad Datu Benteng cluster is now the biggest active cluster with 50 new cases reported,” Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

Two districts in Sabah – Lahad Datu and Tawau – are in this cluster.

Of the 420 individuals in Lahad Datu, who have been screened, 50 tested positive cases (22 locals and 28 foreigners), 337 tested negative and 33 are awaiting test results.

A total of 984 individuals were screened in Tawau with 16 positive cases (eight locals and eight foreigners), 230 negative cases and 738 still pending.

A new cluster known as the Sungai cluster was detected at a medical centre in Kedah where two new positive cases were reported.

A total of 55 other individuals, who were tested from this cluster, are still waiting for the test results.

A total of nine patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,124.

“Six patients are being treated in the intensive care units, with four of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

There were no new deaths reported and the death total remains at 128.