PETALING JAYA: With new variants of Covid-19 infections in the country, much of what is known about the symptoms has been thrown to the wind.

To further compound the issue, the new variants are highly virulent and more deadly.

For instance, the loss of taste and smell have been commonly associated with Covid-19 infections, but these symptoms show up less frequently in those who have been infected with the variant from the UK, known scientifically as the B.117.

On the other hand, according to virologist Dr Sandy Loh from University of Nottingham Malaysia, those with the UK variant are more likely to cough, have a sore throat, myalgia or muscle aches as well as fatigue.

The emergence of these new strains, classified as variants of concern (VOC), has prompted calls for a stricter lockdown.

Apart from the UK variant, the other VOC detected in Malaysia are the South African or (B.1.351) and the two Indian or B.1.617.1 strains.

In fact, the strains are so unlike the original virus that they now have medical experts baffled due to their virulence and lethal properties.

As Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah pointed out last week, these variants infect the lungs “rather quickly”.

Loh told theSun that the new variants spread to the lungs quickly, unlike the original strain, which remains longer in the nasal space, throat and upper respiratory tract.

The Indian variant has since mutated and there are now two from the sub-continent. They are more virulent and deadly out of the many variants that have emerged, and appear to be spreading at least 50% faster than other variants found in the UK and Europe.

Loh said everyone should take precautions “at all costs” to avoid being infected with the second Indian variant.

“It may already be circulating in Malaysia but the Health Ministry has yet to certify its sequencing,” she added.

She noted that since all variants can mutate, asymptomatic patients may lose the opportunity for treatment because of late detection, “thus raising the risk of succumbing to the infection”. She said this makes it the deadliest variant.

The Institute for Medical Research is conducting genome sequencing to determine the various variants that are spreading in Malaysia.

Loh also pointed out that treatment for Covid-19 currently available is “weak” against VOC, a hint that these new variants may react differently to immunisation or treatment.

“A weak immune system, especially in the absence of vaccine protection, provides fertile ground for viral mutation and faster transmission. If a novel variety has evolved locally, a Malaysian VOC will be the result.”

Loh said the number of infections from the original virus is still ahead of those caused by the new variants, but she expects VOC infections to soon surpass the number of infections by the original strain.

“What we need now is to improve the rate of vaccination, boost the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOP) and Covid-19 testing capability,” she said.

Universiti Malaya public health and medicine specialist Dr Victor Hoe said a more stringent movement control order (MCO) is not expected to curb the surge in infections unless people understand the need to observe the SOP.

“The prevailing MCO is more relaxed (than MCO 1.0). Various activities are still allowed, such as construction work and operations at factories, while retail as well as food and beverage outlets are still operating. It is in these areas where the SOP is not being observed strictly,” he said.