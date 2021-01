PETALING JAYA: A research consultant has cautioned that the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country could be due to one of the mutant virus variants, dubbed the UK B1.1.7, that has been spreading rapidly in over 40 countries worldwide.

University Malaya’s Prof Datuk Dr. Lam Sai Kit, who is also Senior Fellow at the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, said the Health Ministry may have missed out many positives caused by variants due to far too few genome sequencing on Covid-19 samples.

The United Kingdom variant (B 1.1.7) was first detected there, specifically in London and the nearby county of Kent, last September.

British scientists said last week that they have preliminary evidence suggesting that the B 1.1.7 may be about 30% more lethal than the more common strain of SARS-CoV-2, and has high transmissibility of up to 70% more than the normal strain.

“Viruses are always mutating in order to survive. Most mutations are unimportant or insignificant. Scientists keep an eye on changes in the antigen, like the spike proteins on the surface of novel coronavirus, which can result in changes at important antigenic sites and can make the virus more infectious or transmissible, and even cause a more severe infection,” Lam, who is one of 12 members of a global task force, The Lancet Covid-19 Commission Task force, said in a statement.

Lam said Malaysia must do more to monitor for variants entering the country since this has an impact on epidemiology.

“Variants can affect diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, and even the mode of spread. It is important for Malaysia to monitor for virus variants and contribute our findings to the global genome sequence database,” he added.

He also called on academic and private laboratories to help assist the Health Ministry if needed.

Besides that, he asked that the government limit travel and tighten its borders and for people to continue to practise social distancing and sanitising.

Malaysia is currently ranked-29th for the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, and second after Indonesia among Asean countries.