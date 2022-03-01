New Covid cases in Sarawak surge to four digits today

KUCHING: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Sarawak surged to four digits with 1,248 cases reported today compared to 442 cases yesterday.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced that three districts recorded three-digit cases, with Kuching topping the list with 430 cases ,followed by Miri (238) and Sibu (180).

Another 11 districts recorded between 10 and 82 new cases, while 21 more recorded between one and nine cases.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Sarawak now stands at 261,060.

Of the new cases, 18 were classified under lung infections that require oxygen and ventilator assistance. - Bernama