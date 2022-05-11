New dates for STPM 2021 Semester 3, Semester 2 repeat exams: MPM

PUTRAJAYA: The Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2021 Semester 3 and STPM 2021 Semester 2 repeat examinations have been moved to new dates, according to the Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM).

In a statement today, MPM said the new dates for STPM 2021 Semester 3 exams are now May 25 and 26, June 13,14 and 15, while the STPM 2021 Semester 2 repeat will be on June 16, 20, 21, and 22.

The STPM 2021 exam calendar for the 2021 cohort, examination timetable for STPM 2021 Semester 3 and timetable for the STPM 2021 Semester 2 repeat, which was updated on May 9, can be found on MPM’s website at www.mpm.edu.my.

Any queries can be directed to the MPM’s STPM and MUET operating division via email at stpm@mpm.edu.my or by calling 03-61261600, extension 1661/1662/1663/1664/1665. - Bernama