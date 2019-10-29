New effort to decriminalise drug addiction

KUALA LUMPUR: A new committee has been formed to speed up the process of decriminalising drug addiction.

The Cabinet also decided at its meeting last week that the new panel would be led by the Youth and Sports Ministry, with the participation of representatives of the Home Ministry and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ismail Bakar.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the matter needed to be addressed quickly given that there were three times as many young people caught in the drug habit as there were adults.

He told a press conference at the Parliament lobby today that 18,967 youths had been found to be addicted to drugs compared with 6,300 adults.

“This is the reason the committee was formed and these youths should be rehabilitated instead of being categorised as being criminals. We must clearly separate drug addiction from drug distribution. My ministry feels this is the right way to go,” he said.

“Addicts are not criminals, there is a difference between an addict and a dealer,” he stressed.

On the issue of a timeline, Syed Saddiq said his ministry was working on fast tracking the process and it would discuss the various facets of decriminalisation with other ministries and agencies.

He said his ministry was involved in the process because among those jailed for drug offences, those aged 30 and below outnumbered those above that age.

He added that the civil service would now review job applications from those who had been convicted with drug addiction related offences.

Previously, de facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said that drug addiction should be seen as a social health issue that needed to be managed by the health sectors and not by the criminal justice system.

The Home and Health Ministries subsequently released a joint statement stating that the government planned to decriminalise substance dependency.