New faces make up 70 pct of Johor exco line-up: Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: As many as 70 per cent of the Johor state executive council (exco) members announced today are young and new faces, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

When announcing the matter, he said that this time the exco line-up consists of leaders of various races, apart from taking into account the gender balance, a true reflection of Bangsa Johor.

“This line-up is a combination of leaders who are loaded with experience and knowledgeable young leaders.

“I believe and am confident that this line-up will be able to carry out the duties and responsibilities given to them with full trust, dedication and integrity in the next five years,” he said in a press conference at Saujana, his official residence, here today.

Also present were 10 Johor state assemblymen who were appointed as Johor exco members and took the oath of office today before the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Onn Hafiz, realising the huge challenges ahead, as the state and the country are still battling the Covid-19 pandemic, gave his assurance that he and the new state exco members will do their best to drive Johor to a higher level for the well-being of the people of Johor, with the help of government officials and staff.

“At the same time, we will work hard to fulfil all the pledges made by Barisan Nasional (BN) during the recent Johor state election campaign.

“The five Ikhtiar BN Johor, namely economic growth, people’s wellbeing, the youth of Johor, governance with integrity and political reforms, will definitely be implemented in the future and become Johor’s priority,” said the Machap assemblyman.

Onn Hafiz also said that the new state administration would emphasise the concept of ‘Bangsa Johor’, where all people of Johor, irrespective of religion and background, would be equally involved in developing the state.

“Aspects of welfare, economy, education and health of the people will be the priority and focus of the state government. Therefore. we need the support and prayers of each of you, the people of Johor, for us to carry out this trust and responsibility,” said Onn Hafiz, who also is the state Land Revenue, Administration, Finance, Planning and Economic Development Committee chairman.

The Johor exco line-up consists of Buloh Kasap assemblyman, Datuk Zahari Sarip as Agriculture, Agro-Based and Rural Development Committee chairman; Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (Bukit Permai) as Housing and Local Government Committee chairman and K. Raven Kumar (Tenggaroh) as Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman.

Also appointed were two assemblywomen, namely Khairin Nisa Ismail (Serom) as Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman, and Norlizah Noh (Johor Lama) as Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman.

Apart from that, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah (Larkin) as Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman; Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid (Semerah) as Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman; Ling Tian Soon (Yong Peng) as Health and Unity Committee chairman; Lee Ting Han (Paloh) as Trade, Investment and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman and Ir Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh (Bukit Pasir) as Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman. - Bernama