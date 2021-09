SHAH ALAM: Selangkah Ventures Sdn Bhd (SVSB) has introduced the Selangor Mental Sihat (SEHAT) function available on the Selangkah mobile application to tackle mental health issues faced by the Selangor people.

SVSB chief executive officer Tengku Iesta Tengku Alaudin said this latest feature is a result of the collaboration between International Islamic University Malaysia and WhatsDoc Sdn Bhd to boost mental health awareness and literacy among users.

“SEHAT will also implement early prevention measures through self-screening modules and psycho-social aid from professional counsellors and support forums.

“This new feature complements the vertical health approach of the Selangkah app and its introduction is indeed timely during this pandemic season,” he said in a statement today.

Society is now aware of mental health issues and the company wants to play a role in highlighting this serious issue, he added.

The new feature on the app allows users to have access to the mental health screening test, risk screening, psychoeducation videos, WhatsDoc portal and the mental health literacy scale.

Selangkah can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei App Gallery.

Existing users are urged to update the application to enjoy the new function.- Bernama