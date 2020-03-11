New government legal and constitutional says Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today chaired the maiden Cabinet meeting of the new government which he emphasised is legal and constitutional.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting here, the prime minister said it is a government for all Malaysians and one that will deliver.

“This government represents all races. We will work for all Malaysians and we will be fair to all the people,“ he said.

Muhyiddin said he reminded all the 31 ministers present at the meeting of the Perikatan Nasional government’s commitment to combat and eradicate corruption.

As part of this endeavour, the ministers are required to declare their assets, and Muhyiddin set the time-frame of a month for them to do so.

He also stressed to the ministers the commitment of the government to serve the people, mindful of what the people want and aware of what should be done immediately.

“There is a matter of urgency to find solutions to all the problems faced by the people,“ Muhyiddin said.

The Cabinet ministers were sworn in before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Melawati here yesterday.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in as the prime minister on March 1. — Bernama