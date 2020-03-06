New government must rebuild public trust: Academicians

KUALA LUMPUR: Rebuilding public trust in government administrations and correcting the negative public perception of political parties are the most important things that need to be done by the newly appointed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) and his soon-to-be-formed Cabinet.

Political and social media analyst, Associate Professor Dr Sara Chinnasamy of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) said correcting negative public perception is not an easy task and would definitely take some time.

“Yet, it can still be done if the new government has a clear direction in terms of its policies, while at the same time capable of assessing and evaluating its capabilities.

“It is the matter of how the new government can tackle the current challenges, namely to restore the economy, to ensure preparedness for the worldwide spread of Covid-19, and to reunite our multiracial society,” she told Bernama.

She said with the appointment of the prime minister, all that quarters need to accept it as a ‘closure’ of the recent political episodes and move forward.

According to Chinnasamy, the political crisis and power struggle had broken the people’s trust in democracy and political system and this broken trust must be repaired and rebuilt so as not to further affect the wellbeing of the people and the country.

“This is where the capability of the soon-to-be-formed Cabinet will be evaluated. After all the political episodes, what the people what to see now is how the new prime minister would achieve a consensus of peace not only between the political coalitions and their component parties but also with the people.

“Political splintering is commonly viewed along racial lines, and the hatred in some of us has reached to an alarming level,” she said.

Sharing her view was Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), who said that not only Muhyiddin has to correct the negative public perception of the government, he also has to ensure that the parties in the new ruling coalition will stay united with the main agenda of creating ‘people’s leadership’.

“This has to start with the formation of a credible Cabinet that reflects high integrity and capability, with a background that encompasses differences in gender, age, religion, ethnicity, education, state of origin and social class to ensure that they will be able to meet the demands, the needs and the perception of the people.

“And this should be followed by giving priority to issues of the rising cost of living, economy, health, education, corruption and unity so that the government will become better than the previous one,” he said.

Sivamurugan said the implementation of actions that are both rational and practical would undoubtedly restore the people’s confidence in the government.

“At the same time, the government must also study the weaknesses of previous administrations and make necessary improvements to or learn the lesson from it,” he added. — Bernama