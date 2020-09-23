New govt will be Malay-bumi majority with fair representation of all: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: The new federal government will be Malay-bumiputra majority with fair representation of all races in this country, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“I will form a government with integrity and commitment to address the crisis that befell the country, and put an end to corruption and fight for the well-being of the people,” the Opposition leader said in announcing the fall of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

He said the new administration will uphold the principles of the Constitution that recognises the position of Islam, the sovereignty of the Malay rulers, the Malay language as the official language, the special position of the Malays and bumiputras as well defending the rights of all races.

“The present government has been busy distributing positions, appointments and contracts in order to cling to extremely bare and razor-thin majority in Parliament,“ he said.

Anwar said he was supposed to meet the King on Tuesday morning but was unable to as the latter was undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN)

“I have a strong, convincing and formidable majority. It will be a strong government, its not four, five or six but close to two-thirds’ (majority).

“With a clear and indisputable support and majority behind me, the government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has fallen,“ Anwar said.

He reiterated that he was not talking about a five or 10 seat majority but a bigger one.

Anwar did not divulge the numbers of MPs or naming the parties involved.

“I will first inform the King about the majority I have and that I intend to form the government. Only then, will I announce those who are supporting us to form a strong and formidable government,“ he said.

He added that Malaysia has an unstable government whose inability to handle the crisis is driving the country towards an economic recession and rising racial tension.

He said MPs that support him recognise that the country must have strong, stable and accountable leadership to manage the crisis with compassion and concern for the plight of all people who are struggling in this pandemic economy.

PKR communications director and Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said the PN government has lost the confidence of Parliament. He said the present government can continue to govern the country until Anwar meets the King.

He added that the next 24 to 48 hours will be crucial as to how this country moves forward.