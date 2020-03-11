New Home Minister sees Muhyiddin as a mentor

PUTRAJAYA: Newly appointed Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin counts himself lucky to have Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as his mentor.

“I will count on his advice when carrying out my duties,” he told the media when clocking in at the Home Ministry after attending the Cabinet meeting today.

He acknowledged that he has a lot to learn, especially on matters relating to national security.

Muhyiddin served as Home Minister under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government which fell as a result of defections earlier this month.

This is not Hamzah’s first tour of duty in the government. Under the Barisan Nasional (BN) led by Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, he was the domestic trade, cooperatives and consumerism minister.

He agreed that he will face many challenges in his new post. “As the Home Minister, there are many things that I have to do,” he said, adding that the responsibility has been entrusted not only to him but his deputies as well.

The minister, who was accompanied by his two deputies Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said and Jonathan Yasin, said his appointment came as a surprise.

“Nonetheless, I am grateful for it,” he said.

“We will work with the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Jamil Rakon to ensure we accomplish what is needed and resolve all national security issues to the best of our ability,” Hamzah said.

He said he first met the ministry’s secretary-general in the lift earlier, adding that he will work with his officers to help overcome the issues facing this nation.