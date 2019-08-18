New honorifics for Pahang royal family

KUANTAN: The Pahang State Secretary’s Office today announced new honorifics for the Royal family.

In a media statement here, the SSO said the titles were decided upon at the 112th Pahang Regency Council meeting on Aug 15.

Pursuant to the announcement, Sultanah Pahang, Sultanah Kalsom will be known as Cik Puan Besar Hajjah Kalsom Abdullah.

Three princes of Sultan Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have also been conferred new titles.

Tengku Amir Nasser is conferred the new honorific Tengku Panglima Raja while Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah is the new Tengku Arif Bendahara (TAB). The TAB title has been vacant.

Tengku Ahmad Ismail Muadzam Shah’s new title is Tengku Panglima Muda.

The Royal couple’s eldest prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah was installed as Tengku Mahkota Pahang and Regent of Pahang on June 29.

Sultan Abdullah is currently the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The announcement also stated that henceforth Sultan Abdullah’s five princesses will carry the title Tengku Putri Raja before their names. — Bernama