New housing projects in Melaka should take into account flood risks

MELAKA: The Melaka government has ordered that any new housing project in the state, especially near swamp land or river basins, should go through a detailed study so as not to be exposed to the risk of flooding.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said the relevant parties such as developers, local authorities (PBT) and related agencies should also take into account all aspects, such as geographical structure, drainage system and water retention ponds.

“It should not ne limited to the development area but also cover other areas involved in the construction. This must be taken into account to prevent buyers and tenants from facing problems that could be detrimental to them.

“Average rainfall in Melaka used to be about 60 to 70 millilitres (mm) but due to the unpredictable weather, recent rainfall was between 170 and 200 mm. So, this factor should also be taken into account,” he told a press conference after chairing the state executive council (exco) meeting at Seri Negeri here today.

Elaborating, Sulaiman said, the state government would also set up a Flood Management Committee in each State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (JAPERUN).

He added that the committee would be coordinated by district officers to facilitate the delivery of aid in areas affected by floods.

“Besides that, the state government has also agreed to exempt payment of title replacement fees related to land damaged by floods, with applicants having to submit proof that they were affected by floods,“ he said.

Sulaiman said the Melaka government would also apply for relevant assistance from the federal government for farmers and livestock breeders who incurred losses of RM2.8 million due to the latest flooding in the state. — Bernama