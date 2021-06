PETALING JAYA: While the RM40 billion Pemerkasa Plus aid package gets the thumbs up from stakeholders, some are of the view that there is more to be done.

Economists and businesses said the new infusion of funds will help to mitigate the adverse impact of a new round of movement control order (MCO) on the economy in the short term.

However, some of the stakeholders said the assistance and initiatives announced have fallen short of the business sector’s expectations.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the aid package has been designed to meet three main objectives, namely, to boost public healthcare capacity, preserve the people’s welfare and to ensure sustainability of businesses during the 14-day lockdown that began yesterday.

The package includes a RM5 billion direct fiscal injection on top of the previously announced RM100 billion package that is still in the implementation phase.

Malaysian Employers Federation president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the new aid package will help to stabilise the labour market, encourage employee retention and reduce the number of businesses going bust.

“It is a wholesome package, given that the government needs to focus on sustaining the public healthcare system and the overall well-being of the rakyat,” he said.

Small and Medium Enterprises Association secretary-general Yeoh Seng Hooi said Permerkasa Plus is a good step forward for small and medium-size enterprises.

Under the package, RM2 billion has been set aside to finance a relief and recovery facility for affected SMEs.

Yeoh said SMEs have been the most badly affected by the economic slowdown brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The worst hit sectors are tourism, retail and non-essential-related businesses, he said.

He said the RM1.5 billion allocation for the one-month wage subsidy programme under the Social Security Organisation for affected economic sectors is insufficient. “It should be extended by three months to six months,” he told theSun.

“A three-to-six-month wage subsidy is more appropriate as herd immunity can only be expected by the end of the year,” he added.

Sunway University Business School economist Dr Yeah Kim Leng told theSun the aid package extends the target support to the vulnerable businesses and households most affected by the nationwide lockdown.

“The cash aid which grants soft loans and wage subsidies, while small relative to daily income losses and payroll burden arising from the lockdown, is nonetheless helpful to tide over the temporary shutdown,” he said.

On the other hand, the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) said there should be more direct assistance to industries that are most affected.

In a statement, FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said that although the initiatives are appreciated, businesses have not recovered from the impact of the previous lockdowns and SMEs have seen their financial reserves depleted.

He urged the government to include initiatives such as an automatic loan moratorium extended to all businesses regardless of size as well as to expand temporary measures to provide relief for manufacturing and manufacturing-related services such as trading or distributorship and logistics.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan presidential council urged the government to be bolder in its spending to pull the economy out of recession.

In a statement by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, the council expressed its disappointment that the package contains only RM5 billion in new funding and not the RM45 billion cash injection that is required by the economy.