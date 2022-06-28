New initiatives for broadband service to be announced soon: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: New initiatives to continue improving the country’s broadband service will be announced soon, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

Via Twitter and Facebook posts, he shared that he visited the office of Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) today to obtain the latest update on the implementation of the country’s 5G project.

“As usual, I got to see the latest status on the rollout of the country’s 5G network by DNB to ensure all are according to schedule.

“I will make several announcements soon on new initiatives to improve the broadband service in the country,” he said on Facebook.

DNB is a special purpose vehicle of Malaysia owned by the Finance Ministry and regulated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

It was established in early March 2021 to drive the development of 5G infrastructure in Malaysia. — Bernama