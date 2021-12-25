New interval for Covid-19 booster shot to be announced next week

PUTRAJAYA: The government will announce the new interval for the Covid-19 booster shot next week following the spread of the Omicron variant in the country, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

He said it would involve shortening the interval between the second dose and the booster dose.

“Next week I will announce the new interval, which will be shorter. This will qualify most Malaysians who have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to get the booster dose,“ he told a press conference on the development of Covid-19 here, today.

To date, the Health Ministry (MOH) has reported 62 cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the country, with 61 of them imported cases and one likely to be a local infection.

With the latest development, Khairy advised individuals wishing to travel abroad to get the booster dose injection, especially if they had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We strongly advice those planning to travel abroad to do this, especially those who want to perform the umrah.

“The data shows that cases of the Omicron variant were detected from those who returned from performing the umrah,” he said.

According to Khairy, 30 cases of the Omicron variants that were reported in two days since Dec 23 in the country involved individuals who returned after performing the umrah.

-Bernama