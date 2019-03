KUANTAN: The Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) will see new investments soon in the form of plants that manufacture industrial batteries and tyres.

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Dr Ong Kian Ming (pix) said the investors, who would be given incentives, were expected to build the plants in the near term.

He noted that there were several other investments currently in the discussion stage that would be announced at the right time.

“MCKIP’s location in Gebeng is strategic due to its proximity to Kuantan Port that facilitates the movements of raw materials and finished products.

“We will continue to be committed to working together with industries in Gebeng and MCKIP due to the area’s high potential (to attract investors),” he told a media conference after closing the Industry4WRD and Automation Seminar here today.

During his working visit to Pahang today, Ong had earlier visited CSA Group’s chemical product manufacturing facilities in Kuantan Port and Bucida Engineering and Consultancy Sdn Bhd in Gebeng.

He said the purpose was to listen to industry players to get a better picture on the challenges they faced, including aspects related to logistics and infrastructure.

In another development, Ong announced that more than 100 companies had registered at the Industry4WRD Readiness Assessment (RA) Online Registration System, which indicated that an increasing number of companies were interested to participate.

“The number rose after we began our roadshow, which will soon cover Kerteh, Terengganu, and Kota Baru, Kelantan. Before the Chinese New Year holiday, only 80 companies had registered,” he added.

“We hope more companies will come onboard, as the amount allocated for RA is sufficient for 500 small and medium enterprises,” he said. — Bernama