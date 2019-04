IPOH: A new Ipoh mayor will be appointed by the end of the month and it will not be a political appointee, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the candidate, who is a local and fluent in Japanese, will replace Datuk Zamri Man.

Ahmad Fauzal said his appointment had received the consent of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

He told this to reporters after the laying of foundation stone for the At-Taiyyibin Islamic Learning Centre in Tanah Hitam, Chemor here today.

He was asked on Zamri’s status as Ipoh Mayor as he has not been seen since a few months ago allegedly due to health problems.

“The State Secretariat will take action. There are procedures to be complied with in such circumstances,” he added.

The project, on a 2.83ha site, is expected to be ready in three years — Bernama