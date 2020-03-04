New Johor exco line-up expected to be sworn in Friday: Johor MB

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The new Johor state executive council lineup is expected to take their oath of office this Friday once their appointments have been given consent by Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad said each political party in the Gabungan Baharu coalition had submitted their choice of candidates for shortlisting before they are to be presented to Sultan Ibrahim.

“I should be able to present the list of names to Tuanku tomorrow for the appointments and swearing in ceremony to take place as soon as possible,” he told a media conference, here today.

The list to be submitted will have the names of more than 10 state assemblymen, he added.

Hasni, the Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, also said the new state exco line up will reflect Johor’s racial composition.

Also present at the media conference were assemblymen from Barisan Nasional, Tiram assemblyman Mazlan Bujang, who is also Johor Bersatu chairman and Bukit Pasir assemblyman Capt (Rtd) Najib Lep, the sole Pas elected representative in Johor.

Earlier, Hasni, who is also State Umno chief also confirmed Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full’s support for the Gabungan Baharu government.

Dr Chong, 60, also confirmed that he has quit Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and was now an Independent assemblyman.

Hasni’s appointment as Mentri Besar was consented by Sultan Ibrahim after the Gabungan Baharu coalition formed the state government by commanding a simple majority following Bersatu’s exit from Pakatan Harapan on Feb 24.

This would be the third state exco line up to be named in Johor since the 14th General Election. - Bernama