ISKANDAR PUTERI: The new line-up of the Johor state executive council (exco) is likely to be announced tomorrow, said Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, said the list was submitted to the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar during an audience at Istana Pasir Pelangi, this morning.

Also present at the audience with the Johor Sultan was newly-appointed Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal, who is also Johor Bersatu secretary.

“The Mentri Besar submitted the new exco line-up and if I’m not mistaken, it has received the Ruler’s consent and I’m grateful, which means with the new exco line-up led by Mentri Besar in place, the state administration will run more smoothly.

“(And) everything that has been planned, will continue. I expressed my willingness to give my views, opinions if asked about ways that we can take so that Johor state continues to progress,” he told reporters after meeting Dr Sahruddin at the mentri besar’s office in Kota Iskandar, here.

Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister, had spent about an hour meeting Dr Sahruddin at his office.

It was reported that earlier today, both Muhyidddin (Pagoh MP) and Dr Sahruddin (Bukit Kepong assemblyman) had an audience with Sultan Ibrahim to submit the list (new state executive council line up) .

He said although Dr Sahruddin is a newcomer to politics , he was confident that he would do well.

Asked whether Dr Sahruddin’s appointment is seen as a bridge between the state and federal governments, Muhyiddin said, “(He) is a good person, and if the friendly attitude remains, the mentioned relationship (as a bridge) can easily be forged, not only improved but more than that.

“With a good relationship between the two, it will give the federal government the confidence to give space to the state government in dealing with issues related to Singapore, which indirectly affect Johor.

“Johor with its close proximity to Singapore, I think if the relationship between the federal and Johor governments improved, then the federal government will have more confidence to allow Johor to work directly with Singapore,” he said.

Muhyiddin recalled that when he was Johor Mentri Besar, he was entrusted by the then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with some flexibility.

Asked on Datuk Osman Sapian’s status as Johor PH acting chairman, Muhyiddin said the PH leadership would review the issue.

“Actually, I am Johor PH chairman. However, previously I thought it would be desirable for anyone who holds the position of the Mentri Besar, to serve as acting (chairman), not as PH state chairman. I’m still Johor PH chairman, unless the leadership at the federal level changes.

He said the PH leadership would gradually look at the appointment of several posts in the state, including the Bersatu state leadership and liaison body as a follow-up step to strengthen the party’s administration in the state. — Bernama