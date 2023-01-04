New Johor Umno leadership supports state govt led by MB Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: The new Johor Umno leadership today expressed its support for the state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix).

Johor Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Barisan Nasional (BN) formed the existing state government after the Umno-led party won a two-thirds majority in the Johor state polls in March last year.

“We admit that the existing government is formed by Umno and the existing government also accepts the fact that without Umno, they will not be there.

“Based on that, the party and the government have agreed to form a joint secretariat between the two parties,“ he told reporters after chairing the first liaison committee meeting for 2023/2026 term at the Johor Umno Building, here today.

Mohamed Khaled who is also Umno vice-president said through the secretariat, the party will be represented by Johor Umno liaison secretary Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman and its information chief Datuk Md Jais Sarday.

Meanwhile, the state government will be represented by State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip; Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor and Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

“These people will sit and discuss matters that they feel are important to strengthen the position of the party and the government so that various measures can be taken for the people’s benefit and well-being and for the state to progress.

“In the same context, we need to think how both these parties need to have an understanding and a strategic approach to make the relationship work because we cannot run away from the fact that (several) parties are together in the Unity Government (at the Federal level),“ said Mohamed Khaled.

Two days ago, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hinted that the formation of a Unity Government that is expected to happen in Melaka may not necessarily occur in other states, including Johor because the political situation in Melaka differed from those in other states.

In addition, the Kota Tinggi MP said Johor Umno’s focus for this term is to work with the leadership at all levels to jointly restore the trust and confidence of the Malays in Umno in the state and country.

”We will make sure that Umno will be able to rise again and we have also formed several bureaus to ensure that Johor Umno achieves its goals and is mobilised effectively,“ he added.

In addition, he said Johor Umno will also provide its machinery to help states facing the state polls.

“Even though we will not have a state polls, we can’t stay silent because during our state polls everyone came to help us. So this is the time for us to provide our machinery to help out. We will decide later which state to head for, “ he said.

Also present at the meeting were Johor Umno leadership including State Umno liaison committee deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan. - Bernama