New judge presides over Najib’s SRC money laundering cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak for three other charges of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) funds amounting to RM27 million at the High Court was heard before a new judge today.

Judge K.Muniandy replaced Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan who has been promoted to the Court of Appeal.

During the proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul said both parties had previously informed the court that the trial of the case should be postponed as the decision on Najib’s application to review the decision on the RM42 million misappropriation of SRC International funds in the Federal Court has not yet been decided.

“The date of the review decision has not yet been decided, and it (the date) will be notified by the Federal Court Registrar soon. Both the prosecution and the defence would like to request that the date for the management of this case be fixed in May,” he said.

Lawyer Alaistair Brandah Norman who represented Najib confirmed the matter.

Judge Muniandy then set the management of the case on May 29.

On Feb 3, 2019, Najib claimed trial to three other charges of money laundering by accepting proceeds from illegal activities amounting to RM27 million through his three AmPrivate Banking accounts.

He allegedly committed all the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Ambank Group Building, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan on July 8, 2014, under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

He faces a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, if convicted.

Najib is currently serving 12 years jail sentence in Kajang Prison after the Federal Court had on Aug 23, 2022, upheld the conviction and 12 years jail term and a fine of RM210 million against him after finding him guilty of misappropriating SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million. - Bernama