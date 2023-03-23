New judge presiding over Rosmah’s money laundering and tax evasion case

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s money laundering and tax evasion trial at the High Court here was heard before a new judge today.

Judge K. Muniandy replaced Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, who has been promoted to the Court of Appeal recently.

During today’s proceedings, Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent informed the court that they were withdrawing their application to disqualify senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, given that the former Federal Court judge died in late January this year following a lung infection.

Since the matter was not objected to by deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn, the court then struck out the application.

Previously, the court fixed 15 days beginning from May 12 this year for the trial. Apart from May 12, the court also set June 28 and 30; July 6, 7, 27, 28 and 31; Aug 1, 2, 11, 24 and 25; and Sept 7 and 8, 2023.

At the proceedings today, the July 27 trial date was vacated as Geethan Ram would be occupied with a Court of Appeal matter on that day.

Meanwhile, Poh informed the court that the prosecution will call 15 witnesses.

Rosmah, 70, is facing 12 money laundering charges involving RM7,097,750, and five counts of failure to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak allegedly committed the offences at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Jalan Ampang here between Dec 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017, and at LHDN Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018. - Bernama