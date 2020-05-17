New Kedah MB focused on ensuring adequate food supply for the nation

ALOR STAR: Newly minted mentri besar of Kedah, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix), has made it his priority to ensure adequate food supply in the country.

In his first speech after being sworn in at the Kedah Sultan’s office here, he said Kedah would become a “food secure” state and that it would produce enough to feed the whole country.

He said this could be done by strengthening its agriculture-based economy.

Sanusi, who is the Jeneri assemblyman, said his government would also focus on providing clean water supply and high-speed internet as well as ensure improvements in the standard of living.

He also gave an assurance that no one, including those from the previous government, would be victimised under his leadership.

Sanusi replaced Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who lost the job when six of the state assemblymen from Pakatan Harapan (PH) pledged their loyalty to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last week.

On May 12, PKR assemblymen Azman Nasrudin of Lunas and Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee of Sidam renounced their support for Mukhriz in favour of PN.

They were quickly followed by four assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Mukhriz’s own party.

The crossovers left Mukhriz with 13 of the 36 seats in the Kedah state assembly.

Sanusi also pledged to continue with some of the programmes launched by Mukhriz’s government while improvements will be made on others.

“All this will be done with the aim of ensuring that the people’s interests are safeguarded,” he added. — Bernama