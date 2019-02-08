New King expected to officially open the Dewan Rakyat sitting on March 11

KUALA LUMPUR: The ceremonial opening of the Second Term of the 14th Parliament Session is expected to be performed by the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on March 11.

This was disclosed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof in a statement today.

He said that the Dewan Rakyat sitting for the coming session was scheduled to be held on March 11 until April 11.

Mohamad Ariff received the notice on the First Meeting of the Second Term of the 14th Parliament from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the Head of the Council in line with Regulation 11 (2) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat.

“The Second Meeting will begin from July 1 to 18, that is for 12 days, while the Third Meeting will begin from Oct 7 to Dec 5 for 36 days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Ariff said the First Meeting of the Dewan Negara sitting would be held on March 11 and from April 22 until May 9 lasting for 11 days.

“The Second Meeting will begin on July 22 until 31 for seven days while the Third Meeting will begin on Dec 9 until 19 for eight days,” he added.

Sultan Abdullah officially assumed the post of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31 after the ceremony for the oath-taking and signing of the letter of proclamation as the King was held at Istana Negara.

His Majesty succeeded Sultan Muhammad V, who abdicated the post as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong effective Jan 6 after being appointed on Dec 13, 2016. — Bernama