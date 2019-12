MIRI: The construction of the new Lawas Hospital, will improve the quality of medical facilities for residents in the rural and remote areas in Lawas, according to Works Minister Baru Bian (pix).

He said the existing Lawas hospital was operating at maximum capacity and was unable to cope with the current demand of residents.

“Without upgrading the hospital, residents in Lawas district are forced to go to the Hospital in Miri or Kota Kinabalu to seek specialist services for the treatment of chronic and serious illnesses.

“The government is aware of the problems faced by the people, hence, the construction of the new hospital demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing the best health services,” he said at the launch of the Lawas Hospital construction project, here today.

Baru said RM175 million had been allocated for the hospital construction project which is expected to be completed by August 2023.

“The construction period is 182 weeks, while the tender for the project decided on Dec 13 is scheduled to commence in February next year,” he added. - Bernama