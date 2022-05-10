New lease of life for police quarters

THE construction industry is expected to expand by 16.5% this year, supported by improving economic conditions, the government’s focus on completing large infrastructure projects and increased investments on industrial and energy projects.

However, one businessman had an idea to start a hotel business without the need to construct a new building.

Zaques Hotel group CEO Datuk Zakri Yahya renovated and refurbished an abandoned police housing block into an apartment-style hotel in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

The first-of-its-kind hotel is the only repurposed police quarters that has been turned into a commercial entity in the country.

“I applied to the land office to purchase the building and its land in 2015. Since it was a former police housing project, I had to submit the application in Putrajaya,” he told theSun.

In 2017, Zaques hotel began operations in one out of the total four blocks that he owns.

“We finally completed all renovation works and refurbished the buildings in 2020.”

With the enforcement of the Covid-19 movement control order, Zakri said his business was sluggish, but is slowly gaining attention.

“I hope to apply for more unused police quarters in other cities and to turn them into hotels.”

Zakri added that top brass in the police force were pleased with how the hotel turned out, and many events have been held there since it began operations.

Zaques Hotel has gained attention from the public, police pensioners and their families.

“Our patrons vary, but some of those I remember are police pensioners and their families who wish to relive their memories when they stayed at the quarters.”

According to Zakri, besides pensioners, the hotel also gained attention from the public for how impressive the building looked.

He expressed hope that more businesses will consider repurposing old buildings and turning them into commercial entities or even to house charitable homes.

“Older buildings have aesthetic value, with beautiful architecture. Even the quality of the material used in the original construction is still good.”

Zakri plans to open more hotels with the same concept, and is looking for old abandoned buildings that can be repurposed, instead of remaining an eye sore in their abandoned state.