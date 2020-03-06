New MACC chief needs to be ‘fair and just’, says Fatimah

KUCHING: The person who will be appointed as the new chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to replace Latheefa Koya needs to be fair and just in their duties, says Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Fatimah said the appointment of an important post should be decided among professionals.

“For us in Sarawak what is important is that the person holding the office should be an individual who will carry out his or her duties and responsibilities fairly and justly.

“We do not want to have selected prosecution taking place. So it doesn’t matter who is appointed as long as they are fair and just,” she said when met by reporters at SeDidik Perdana Pending here today.

Fatimah, who is also the Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, had visited and reviewed the standard operating procedures (SOP) at the children’s daycare and early childhood education centre.

Latheefa confirmed earlier today that she had resigned and a letter of resignation was handed to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 2.

Latheefa, in a statement, said she had resigned on her own accord and denied that she was pressured to do so.

Latheefa’s appointment as MACC Chief Commissioner came into force on June 1 last year for a two-year term replacing Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull.

On the appointment of the country’s deputy prime minister which had yet to be announced, Fatimah called on all parties to give the prime minister time.

“It is up to the prime minister. We support whoever is elected but the importance of appointments should be fair to the people of Sarawak because our rights are our rights, ” she said. — TheBorneoPost