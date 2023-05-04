New Malacca exco lineup reflects political maturity: PH Rep

MALACCA: The new Malacca exco lineup reflects a spirit of political maturity in efforts to preserve peace and harmony and ensure the well-being of the people, said Kesidang assemblyman Seah Shoo Chin.

The sole Pakatan Harapan (PH) representative appointed as the State Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, said he was prepared to give his full commitment to the state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

“Although this is the first time I have been appointed as an exco member, I am confident of carrying out this responsibility with the cooperation of the agencies and departments under my portfolio.

“I need to learn more about my portfolio and I hope more problems and issues faced by the people can be resolved,“ he told reporters here after the swearing-in ceremony before Malacca governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, here today.

Seah, who is also Malacca DAP secretary and one of the three new faces among 10 state exco members, said the appointment of a PH representative in the state Unity Government would be able to strengthen the relationship among the parties involved which could bring more benefits to the people in various aspects.

Two other new faces are Asahan assemblyman Fairul Nizam Roslan and Ayer Limau assemblyman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer.

Meanwhile, Fairul Nizam who was appointed and tasked with the Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communication portfolio, said he is faced with a great challenge but the exco position was in line with his responsibilities as Malacca Umno information chief.

“Of course I am happy but I am also a bit nervous with the appointment as a MMKN member but whatever it is, I will do my level best to assist the Malacca Chief Minister,“ he said.

He said one the areas that he would be focusing on is to see that more telecommunication towers are immediately built in the state in accordance with the government’s target to provide better and more comprehensive 5G services, especially ahead of Visit Malacca Year next year.

Meanwhile, State Works, Infrastructure, Public Facilities and Transport Committee chairman Hameed said it would not be easy having to juggle two big responsibilities as a MMKN member and an assemblyman, but he is confident that he would be able to manage both duties well.

“I was a little surprised to be given the portfolio because last night I was informed that I would be getting a different portfolio, but I accept this responsibility and promise to give my full commitment to the people of Malacca,“ he said. - Bernama