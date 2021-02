LABUAN: A mini fire station costing approximately RM3 million to RM5 million will be built at Jalan Bukit Timbalai here, said Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Ismaidi Ismail.

He said the fire station would be constructed under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“With the new Class D fire station with 21 personnel, we can speed up emergency response in the Jalan Bukit Timbalai area and nearby villages of Kiamsam, Sg Miri and Bedaun, which are now served by the Layangan Fire Station.

“We hope the new station will further enhance the effectiveness and quality of the Labuan Fire and Rescue Department in dealing with emergencies especially fire,” he said after paying a courtesy call on Senator Bashir Alias at his office today.

Ismaidi said a fire station needs to be built at Jalan Bukit Timbalai as there has been rapid development of oil and gas-related service sectors on the island. -Bernama